STANWOOD — Ludington's girls golf team finished fourth at the Tullymore Invitational Monday with a score of 430.
Montague won with a team total of 353.
Emma McKinley was led the Orioles with a 95 followed by Athena Dilla with a 108. Savannah Hanson shot a 113 and Charlee Nelson scored a 114 to round out Ludington's scoring. Reya Dilla shot a 130 and Julia Reed had a 148.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, the Orioles finished 10th at the Montague Invitational at Old Channel Trail with a team score of 432.
McKinley led the team with a 97. Hanson shot a 105, Reya Dilla added a 113 and Nelson scored a 117. Mackenzie Sarto shot a 120.
On Wednesday, Sept. 16, Ludington played a Lakes 8 jamboree at Manistee and won with a 202.
McKinley led the way with a 44 followed by Hanson with a 51, Sarto scored a 53 and Hiddema had a 54. Reya Dilla scored a 58.