WHITEHALL — Ludington’s girls golf team opened up the 2020 season Wednesday, finishing fourth in the nine-school Whitehall Invitational.
The Orioles had a team score of 427, led by a pair of medalists. Emma McKinley scored a 93 to finish in seventh place and Charlee Nelson shot a 94 to finish ninth.
Also contributing to Ludington’s team score was Savannah Hanson with a 119 and Bella Hiddema scored a 121. Julia Reed (127) and Sophia Sarto (140) both played.
Montague won the tournament with a team score of 370, and host Whitehall was second. The Vikings’ Karlie Vanduinen took medalist honors with a 77, 10 shots better than runner-up Georgette Kersman of North Muskegon.