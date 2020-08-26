WHITEHALL — Ludington’s girls golf team opened up the 2020 season Wednesday, finishing fourth in the nine-school Whitehall Invitational.

The Orioles had a team score of 427, led by a pair of medalists. Emma McKinley scored a 93 to finish in seventh place and Charlee Nelson shot a 94 to finish ninth.

Also contributing to Ludington’s team score was Savannah Hanson with a 119 and Bella Hiddema scored a 121. Julia Reed (127) and Sophia Sarto (140) both played.

Montague won the tournament with a team score of 370, and host Whitehall was second. The Vikings’ Karlie Vanduinen took medalist honors with a 77, 10 shots better than runner-up Georgette Kersman of North Muskegon.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.