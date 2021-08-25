WHITEHALL — The Ludington girls golf team finished third in a field of 10 at the Whitehall Invitational held at White Lake Golf Club on Wednesday.
Montague won the invitational with a score of 351, followed by Big Rapids with 386 and Ludington with 388.
Leading the team with a score of 80 was Emma McKinley, good for third place. Mackenzie Sarto took 13th with a 99, Sophia Sarto was 16th with a 102, Savannah Hanson was 19th place with a 107 and Julia Reed with a 110, was good for 22nd place.
Ludington girls golf plays at 9 a.m. Friday in Big Rapids at Katke Golf Club.