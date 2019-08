WHITEHALL — The Ludington girls golf team placed fifth at the White Lake Golf Club in its opening invitational with a team score of 448.

Leading the way for the Orioles was Hailee Ward with a score of 100, which earned her a 10th spot finish overall.

Rounding out the scoring was Sophia Sarto at 113, Charlee Nelson at 115 and Mackenzie Sarto at 120.

The Orioles will travel to Big Rapids' Katke Golf Course on Friday.