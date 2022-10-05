BIG RAPIDS — Ludington's girls golf team finished second to Spring Lake at the MHSAA Division 3 regional championship Wednesday afternoon, and with it, a berth in the state tournament Oct. 14 and 15 in East Lansing.
Ludington was edged by the Lakers by just one shot, 356 to 357.
The Orioles returned to Ferris State University's Katke Golf Course Wednesday — just a handful of days after playing a two-day tournament.
Ludington was led by Emma McKinley and Sophia Sarto, both of whom were in the top 10. McKinley won the individual regional title, taking medalist honors with a 76. Sarto scored an 88 and finished in a tie for fifth.
Juleah Reed shot a 96 and Reya Dila scored a 97 to round out Ludington’s score. Sam Hanson shot a 105.