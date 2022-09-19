STANWOOD — Ludington’s girls golf team finished as runner-up at the Lady Tullymore Invitational Monday at Tullymore Golf Resort in Stanwood.
Grand Ledge, in Division 1, won the tournament with a 364, four shots better than the Orioles. Fellow West Michigan Conference school Montague was third with a 370 in the 17-school field.
Ludington’s Emma McKinley was the medalist as she scored a one-under 71. McKinley was the sole player to score under par.
Sophia Sarto was in a three-way tie for 21st with a 98. Julia Reed scored a 99 and was in a three-way tie for 24th. Sam Hanson scored a 100 to finish 27th and round out Ludington’s scoring.
Also scoring for Ludington was Abby Fay (128).
Ludington's girls golf team is back in action Tuesday when it travels to North Muskegon for a West Michigan Conference jamboree.