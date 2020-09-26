HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington's girls golf team finished seventh at its Ludington Invitational Friday at Lincoln Hills Golf Club with a score of 410.
Ada Forest Hills Eastern won the 10-team event with a team score of 362.
The Orioles' Emma McKinley earned medalist honors as she finished in a tie for ninth place with a score of 90.
Also scoring for the Orioles was Charlee Nelson (103), Mackenzie Sarto (106) and Savannah Hanson (111). Bella Hiddema (117) and Athena Dila (129) also played as a part of the lineup.
Ludington had three individuals play with Reya Dila scoring a 114, Julia Reed shooting a 116 and Taylor Eldon scoring a 134.
Manistee's golf team finished 10th. Sara Danison led the Chippewas with a 98 followed by Emalyn Nelson with a 131, Kendal Waligorski with a 139 and Olivia Vasquez with a 135. Mackenzie King shot a 116.
Whitehall's Karli VanDuinen was the top medalist as she scored a 74, six shots better than Forest Hills Eastern's Hailey Currey.