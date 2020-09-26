092620-ldn-golf-lhs1.jpg

david bossick | DAILY NEWS

Ludington’s Emma McKinley watches her putt during the Ludington Invitational Friday morning at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.

HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington's girls golf team finished seventh at its Ludington Invitational Friday at Lincoln Hills Golf Club with a score of 410.

Ada Forest Hills Eastern won the 10-team event with a team score of 362.

The Orioles' Emma McKinley earned medalist honors as she finished in a tie for ninth place with a score of 90.

Also scoring for the Orioles was Charlee Nelson (103), Mackenzie Sarto (106) and Savannah Hanson (111). Bella Hiddema (117) and Athena Dila (129) also played as a part of the lineup.

Ludington had three individuals play with Reya Dila scoring a 114, Julia Reed shooting a 116 and Taylor Eldon scoring a 134.

Manistee's golf team finished 10th. Sara Danison led the Chippewas with a 98 followed by Emalyn Nelson with a 131, Kendal Waligorski with a 139 and Olivia Vasquez with a 135. Mackenzie King shot a 116.

Whitehall's Karli VanDuinen was the top medalist as she scored a 74, six shots better than Forest Hills Eastern's Hailey Currey.