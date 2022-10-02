BIG RAPIDS — Ludington’s girls golf team finished in fifth place at the two-day Katke Classic Saturday at Katke Golf Course on the campus of Ferris State University in Big Rapids.
The Orioles had a two-day total of 781. Ludington shot a 393 on the second day.
Farmington Hills Mercy won the tournament title with a two-day score of 688. Montague finished second with a score of 742 followed by Traverse City Central (748) and Grand Rapids Catholic (764).
Ludington was led by Sophia Sarto as she scored a 163, including a 76 on the second day of play. Her score on Saturday was the best of the field — including tournament medalist Maeve Casey of Mercy. Casey’s two-day score was a 158.
Emma McKinley shot a 165 over the two days with an 83 on Saturday. Ludington’s score was rounded out by Reya Dila with a 214 and Jennah Skiba with a 244.
Ludington starts the post-season at the MHSAA Division 3 regional on Wednesday back at Katke Golf Course.