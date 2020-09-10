HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington’s girls golf team won the first league jamboree of the season with a 24-shot difference Wednesday afternoon at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
Ludington shot a 210 as a team with Manistee second with a 234. Western Michigan Christian was third with a 237 as a team.
The Orioles were led by Emma McKinley with a 47. Mackenzie Sarto scored a 51. Charlee Nelson and Savannah Hanson each shot a 56 to round out Ludington’s score.
Reya Dilla shot a 58 and Bella Hiddema shot a 66 for Ludington.