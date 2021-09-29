HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington's girls golf team won the Lakes 8 Activities Conference title Tuesday afternoon by nearly 100 shots after the final league jamboree it hosted at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Hamlin Township.
The league title is determined through the cumulative scores throughout the league season, and Ludington scored a 562 overall. Manistee was second with a 657 and Western Michigan Christian scored a 680.
For the jamboree on Tuesday, Ludington was nearly 30 shots better than Manistee, 187 to 216, with Western Michigan Christian finishing third with a 225.
Emma McKinley led the Orioles as she scored a 39. Sophia Sarto added a 45 and Mackenzie Sarto shot a 47. Reya Dila rounded out the team score with a 56. Julia Reed shot a 57.
Ludington had three players named to the all-conference team, McKinley and both Sophia and Mackenzie Sarto. They were joined by Manistee's Sara Danison and Kendall Waligorski along with Zoe Vanderstelt from Western Michigan Christian.
The Orioles head to Big Rapids at Katke Golf Club for a two-day event starting on Friday, Oct. 1, and concluding on Saturday, Oct. 2.