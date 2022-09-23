HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington’s girls golf team won its own 15-team invitational Friday at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Hamlin Township.
The Orioles, ranked No. 11 in Division 3 in this week’s rankings on the MHSAA website, bested No. 6 Spring Lake by 16 shots, 352 to 376. Montague — the two-time defending state champions in Division 4 and ranked eighth — was third with a 384.
Manistee finished 12th with a team score of 447. Ludington entered a “B” team and it finished 15th with a score of 492.
Ludington’s Emma McKinley and Grand Rapids Christian’s Lillian O’Grady shared the medalist honors as each shot a 74. Sophia Sarto finished fifth with an 80. Julia Reed scored a 98 and and Reya Dila had a 100 to round out Ludington’s score. Sam Hanson was Ludington’s fifth player (101).
Manistee was led by Kendal Waligorski, who finished 19th and shot a 99. Olivia Vasquez (108), Annika Haag (120) and Sarah Huber (120) also played for the Chippewas.
The Orioles’ “B” team was led by Jennah Skiba with a 111. Sarah Gibson (116), Vanessa Madl (129), Chloe Barz (132) and Avery Reed (133) also played for the Orioles.
Ludington returns to the links on Wednesday when it competes for the West Michigan Conference championship in Whitehall.