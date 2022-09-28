WHITEHALL — Ludington’s girls golf team won the West Michigan Conference championship Wednesday, defeating Whitehall by three shots.
The Orioles won swept the league jamborees, and capped the WMC season with the league championship. Ludington won the final Lakes 8 Activities Conference championship last season, making the Orioles league champions in back-to-back years in two different conferences.
Ludington’s Emma McKinley was the league individual champion as she won Wednesday’s event with a score of 75. Sophia Sarto shot an 89 to finish fifth, and Reya Dila shot a 97 to finish in a two-way tie for eighth. Julia Reed rounded out Ludington’s scoring with a 105.
McKinley, Sarto and Dila were all named first team all-conference.
Also playing for the Orioles were Jennah Skiba (114) and Sam Hanson (114).
Manistee finished eighth in the eight-school league. The Chippewas were led by Sara Huber with a 102, good for a three-way tie for 13th. Olivia Vasquez (106), Annika Haag (123) and Sadie Verheek (164) rounded out Manistee’s score.
The Orioles return to action Friday for the first day of the two-day Katke Classic in Big Rapids.