Ludington's girls soccer team shut out Fremont, 2-0, in a non-conference game Friday night at Oriole Field.
The Orioles scored their goals in the first half, one from Evelyn Pearson and the other from Ayla King. Jocelyn Austin made five saves while Ludington had 14 shots on goal.
"We created some dangerous opportunities, especially in the first half," said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. "In the second half, some of it was we were a bit tired, and there's (illness) that's going around.
"We pretty much neutralized Fremont all game long. Our back four (defenders) and in our middle, we played solid against them. We didn't give them much time to develop and create."