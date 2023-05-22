MUSKEGON — Ludington’s girls soccer team is headed to the post-season coming off of a 3-1 loss in non-conference play Monday evening at Western Michigan Christian in Muskegon.
The Orioles (7-10-2) held a 1-0 lead at halftime against the Warriors, but gave up three second half goals in the loss.
“We were working on a few things that we wanted to put in place if we need to (if) we go against Spring Lake or someone else deep in the tournament,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson.
Anderson said what the Orioles were working on needed to be tested against a tougher opponent, and the Warriors proved to be just that for Ludington.
Ludington scored its goal on a corner kick. Maddy Billings started the play, and Emma McKinley got the goal on a header with eight minutes remaining in the first half.
The Warriors scored 12 minutes into the second half. A second goal was scored minutes later when Ludington’s attempt to clear the ball was misplayed. Western Michigan Christian pounced and scored. The third goal was scored with five minutes remaining.
Ludington had 14 shots on goal, and WMC had 28 shots. Cambria Britton had 14 saves for the Orioles in the first half, and Grace Ashley earned 11 saves.
Ludington heads into the post-season with a match at 5 p.m. Thursday against Muskegon at Fruitport.