Ludington’s girls soccer team started the 2023 season Tuesday evening, falling to Big Rapids in a non-conference match at Oriole Field, 4-1.
The Cardinals owned a 1-0 halftime lead and made it 2-0 in the second half before Ludington’s Maddison Martin scored. Big Rapids, though, scored twice more to make the final difference.
“We started out with some great chances in the first half,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. “We had three corner kicks in the first half. When you’re a young team, if you can capitalize on that and build momentum from it, that’s good. We didn’t capitalize on those chances in the first 10-15 minutes. We had control of the game at that point, creating some opportunities.
“We just didn’t finish off the corner kicks.”
Ludington (0-1) saw Grace Ashley make five saves in the first half with Cambria Britton making one save in the second half.
Anderson said the Orioles were able to get some much-needed experience with a squad that is very young.
“I probably have a group of girls together that haven’t played a lot of soccer together. The freshmen have played with each other, but collectively, these pieces haven’t had a lot of experience together. Then it’s a matter of trying to figure out which group combination is going to work.
“It’s going to take a little bit to figure it out.”
Anderson praised the effort of the Orioles, and he believes the team will improve as the season progresses.