Ludington’s girls soccer team was shut out in its 2022 debut Tuesday, 3-0, at Big Rapids.
The Orioles (0-1) were trying to figure out quite a bit when the whistle blew to start the game, said Ludington coach Kris Anderson said.
“They’re a team that only lost tow seniors from last year. We’re a team that is trying to figure out our identity, what system we’re going to run and who we’re going to be,” he said. “You could tell that with the way we played in the first half when we fell down, 2-0.
“We had one practice with everyone there and that practice was inside.”
Anderson said the second half, after being down 2-0 at halftime, showed some improvement. The team made a positional shift with two strikers rather than one that helped out.