The Ludington girls soccer team will host a Facebook watch party on Wednesday to honor it’s six seniors from this spring’s lost season.
Not only will the seniors be honored, but they will also be replaying last year’s district semifinal win over Whitehall.
Head coach Kris Anderson said that while talking with the seniors about their favorite memories, that this win stood out the most and thought it would be a great way to give the seniors a good send off.
“All six of our seniors were a huge part of that win, and it’s kind of fitting for them as that was their last game they got to play at home.”
The event will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the Ludington girls soccer Facebook page, with the first half hour being an interview session with the six seniors followed by the replay of last year’s game. There will also be a tribute at halftime for all six seniors.
To add some commentary to the game, Anderson set up a zoom call last week to have Bill Downing and Steve Massie record play-by-play commentary of the match.
“There aren’t a lot of positives right now, especially for these students,” said Anderson. “These girls deserve to be honored for the year they missed out on.”