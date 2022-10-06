CADILLAC — Ludington's girls swimming team scored a dual victory against Cadillac Thursday evening in Cadillac.
Ludington had victories in eight of the events, led by Reese Willis. Willis won the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 freestyle while swimming legs of the winning 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
"There were 13 lifetime best swims in individual events and a handful of season best times," said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. "It was fun to swim some girls around, and (I) was impressed with sprinter Reese Willis's performance in the two longer freestyle distance events."
Willis was joined on the 200 freestyle relay by Erika Hatch, Kylie Hatch and Kaitlin Carlson. Carlson and Willis swam with Cora Mahler and Madison Bearup.
Bearup, Mahler and both Hatch girls won the 200 medley relay. Mahler won the 50 freestyle, Bearup won the 100 backstroke and Erika Hatch won the breaststroke.
Coatch Hatch said there were several swimmers that performed well Thursday. That included Ava Carlson in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, Erika Hatch in the 100 freestyle, Maddie Reed in the 500 freestyle, and Katie Gronstal in the 100 butterfly. "The girls have been working hard, and this is the part of the season where other fall sports are winding down, and we still have a month to go," said coach Hatch. "They do a great job of staying focused and pushing on."
The Orioles host Mona Shores/Greater Muskegon Co-Op Swim Team on Thursday.