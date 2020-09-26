Ludington's girls swimming and diving team earned a pair of victories at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool Thursday, defeating Fremont, 128-42, and Cadillac, 127-53.
Ludington girls swim coach Kelley Hatch said there were 16 lifetime-best swims in individual races and 10-season-best times. Ludington won eight of the events overall.
"We had the opportunity to swim around and try new events, which presented more options for some of our newer swimmers," Hatch said. "The 200 (individual medley), 100 butterfly, and 500 freestyle can be intimidating, so we've done some time trials in practice."
Hatch said she continues to be impressed with the leadership demonstrated by the upperclassmen.
"They are starting to push each other more and more out of their comfort levels, all the while providing encouragement to teammates," she said. "It's a great group of girls."
Ludington's 200-yard medley relay team of Meg Ruba, RyAnn Rohrer, Kendall Biggs and Paige Rasbach won. Rohrer teamed with Hannah Filter, Anna Reister and Anna Wiertzykowski to win the 200 freestyle relay. The 400 freestyle relay was won by Wietrzykowski and Filter with Isabella Lundberg and Erika Hatch. Rohrer won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Wietrzykowski took the 500 freestyle, and Ruba won the 100 backstroke.
Hatch said there were impressive time drops from Kaitlin Carlson and Anna Reister in the 200 freestyle, Payton Shoup in the 50 freestyle, Justice Duffield in the 100 butterfly, Maddie Reed in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Kylie Sailor in the 500 freestyle and Jocelyn Austin in the 100 backstroke.
Ludington hosts Alma at noon on Saturday.