Ludington’s girls swim team dropped a dual to Mona Shores, 105-75, Thursday at Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool in Ludington.
“There were 16 lifetime-best swims in individual events and three season-best swims,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. “(I) was also impressed with relay splits from a number of girls. (The) swimmers had someone to race in every event, so it was exciting to watch such close races.”
Ludington’s Madison Bearup had first-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Cora Mahler won the 100 butterfly.
Bearup and Mahler teamed with Erika Match and Reese Willis to win the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Coach Hatch noted the swims of Grace Higley in the 100 and 200 freestyle; Ava Carlson in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly; Kylie Sailor in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Carley Sova in the 200 freestyle; Maggie Autrey in the 50 and 100 freestyle; Kylie Hatch in the 500 freestyle; Katie Gronstal in the 50 and 100 freestyle; Sophia Vivenzi in the 100 and 200 freestyle; Kaitlin Carlson in the 100 backstroke; Maddie Reed in the 100 backstroke; and Tory Clark in the 50 freestyle.
Ludington swims again Saturday at the Up North Invitational in Manistee. The diving competition starts at 9:30 a.m. with swimming at noon.