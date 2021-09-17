TRAVERSE CITY — The Ludington girls swimming and diving team dropped a dual meet to Traverse City Thursday night at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center, 107-78.
“The team had 13 season-best and five lifetime-best swims in individual events,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. “Although Traverse City won 10 out of 12 events, (we were) not far behind to place second and third.”
RyAnn Rohrer won the 50-yard freestyle race, and she teamed with Meg Ruba, Reese Willis and Cora Mahler to win the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Hatch said Ruba swam well in the 200 and 500 freestyle. Izzie Lundberg did well in the 50 freestyle. Kylie Sailor did a good job in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Anna Reister, Kylie Hatch and Abigail Acheson each swam well in the 100 freestyle. Emma Teske did a good job in the 500 freestyle, and Erika Hatch and Maddie Reed swam well in the 100 breaststroke.
The Orioles return to competition at 6 p.m., next Thursday, in Manistee.