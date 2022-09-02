SPRING LAKE — Ludington’s girls swimming and diving team dropped a pair of duals Thursday evening in Spring Lake, falling to the host Lakers, 119-66, and to Grandville, 137-48.
Ludington had 16 lifetime-best swims and 12-season best times.
“The team came to this meet with a very positive mindset, and there were some really close races,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch.
Cora Mahler won the 100-yard butterfly, and she came within 0.2 seconds of qualifying for the MHSAA Division 3 state meet. Mahler also won the 500 freestyle.
Also impressing Hatch were Maggie Autrey in the 200 and 500 freestyle; Erika Hatch in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke; Reese Willis in the 100 freestyle; Kaitlin Carlson in the 500 freestyle; Ayiana Rangel in the 100 backstroke; and, Kylie Hatch in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Kelley Hatch was also happy to see new team members Tory Clark, Nikki Hartrum-Kelleher, Katie Gronstal, Carley Sova and Ava Carlson swim well.