GRAND RAPIDS — Ludington’s girls swimming team saw some improvements at the MHSAA Division 3 state meet Friday at Calvin University’s Venema Aquatic Center in Grand Rapids, but the Orioles were unable to see an entry reach the second day of the meet.
The top 16 entries from the first day’s preliminary races move on to the championship and consolation finals on Saturday at the state meet.
The closest the Orioles got to seeing one of its entries reach the second day of competition was its 200-yard medley relay. The team of RyAnn Rohrer, Erika Hatch, Cora Mahler and Reese Willis combined for a time of 1:57.81. The time was 0.77 seconds off of the team’s best time this season of 1:57.04.
Rohrer improved on her time in the 50-yard freestyle during the preliminaries. She finished 18th, moving up four slots from where she qualified at. She cut 0.24 seconds off of her season-best time.
Ludington’s 200-yard freestyle relay finished in 23rd place as the quartet of Willis, Mahler, Hatch and Rohrer swam to a time of 1:45.72. The time was 0.19 seconds slower than the season-best time it scored.
Rohrer finished 24th in the backstroke with a time of 1:03.27. She improved one place on the seeding entering the state meet, but swam 0.34 seconds slower than her season-best time.
Ludington’s 400-yard freestyle relay team was disqualified and did not place.