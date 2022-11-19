HOLLAND — Ludington brought home three medals at the MHSAA Division 3 girls swimming state championship meet at Holland Aquatic Center.
“We had an amazing (second day) at state,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch.
Madison Bearup had the sixth-best time in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:08.96. She swam faster than three other girls in the fast heat, but was ninth overall. In the preliminaries, she had the ninth-best time with a 1:09.50. She finished ninth.
“(She was) only 0.61 off (of) the varsity record,” Hatch said.
The 200-yard medley relay team finished 10th with a time of 1:56.71. Swimming for the Orioles were Bearup, Erika Hatch, Cora Mahler and Reese Willis.
Bearup finished 10th in the 200-yard individual medley as she swam to a time of 2:18.78. She improved on her Friday preliminary time as she was seeded 12th with a time of 2:19.46.
During Friday’s preliminaries, the 200 medley relay team swam to a time of 1:56.44 and seeded 11th.
Mahler swam in the 200-yard freestyle in the preliminaries and she was in 17th place with at time of 2:03.86. She was 0.8 seconds from tying for 16th and potentially heading to Saturday’s finals.
Mahler was also 18th in Friday’s preliminary race in the 100-yard butterfly, swimming to a time of 1:02.49. She was 0.17 seconds off of the 16th-place swimmer.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Willis, Hatch, Mahler and Bearup was 20th with a time of 1:45.95.
“We are very proud of all of our athletes as they represented Ludington and the Coastal Conference very well,” Coach Hatch said. “It was a very fast meet and a great experience to be part of.”