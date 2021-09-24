MANISTEE — Ludington’s girls swimming and diving team defeated Manistee, 137-26, Thursday night at Payne Aquatic Center in Manistee.
“The team had nine season-best and 12 lifetime-best swims in individual events,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. “Anna Reister also earned a lifetime-best score in diving, as well as a first-place finish in that event. Cora Mahler won both the 200 and 500 freestyle events, and Meg Ruba won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke events.”
Event winners for the Orioles included Izzie Lundberg in the 50-yard freestyle, RyAnn Rohrer in the 100-yard freestyle, Erika Hatch in the 100 butterfly and Kylie Sailor in the 100 breaststroke.
Coach Hatch said Kylie Hatch dropped a lot of time in the 200 individual medley as did Jocelyn Austin and Maddie Reed in the 500 freestyle.