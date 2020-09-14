Ludington’s girls swimming and diving team took second at the Spring Lake Invitational Saturday, finishing behind the host Lakers.
Manistee finished third while Fremont was fourth in the four-team inviational.
“The team had several new lifetime-best swims, with a handful of swimemrs dropping time from Wednesday’s meet at (Grand Rapids) Northview,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. “The girls definitely looked tired at the end of the meet, but still gave it their best. there were some really fast swimmers at this meet, and we did our best to hand with them and finish some really close races strong.”
Hatch said the performances of Ayiana Rangel and Maddy Reed stood out in the 50-yard freestyle. In the 100-yard freestyle, Izzie Lundberg, Grace Higley, Kylie Sailor and Jocelyn Austin stood out.
Team results: Spring Lake 686, Ludington 400, Manistee 266, Fremont 148
200-yard medley relay: 2-Manistee (Flamina Cotti, Lillie Schmutzler, Lauren Mendians, Lauren Mezeske), 2:06.98. 3-Ludington (Paige Rasbach, Erika Hatch, Kendall Biggs, Hannah Filter), 2:14.57.
200 freestyle: 2-Anna Wietrzykowski, LHS, 2:18.14. 6-Filter, LHS, 2:31.82.
200 individual medley: 2-Cotti, MHS, 2:28.33. 3-RyAnn Rohrer, LHS, 2:34.51.
50 freestyle: 2-Mendians, MHS, 26.35. 4-Mezeske, MHS, 27.96.
100 butterfly: 2-Biggs, LHS, 1:14. 38. 5-Filter, LHS, 1:23.16.
100 freestyle: 3-Mezeske, MHS, 1:02.58. 5-Rasbach, LHS, 1;04.28.
500 freestyle: 3-Wietrzykowski, LHS, 6:16.55. 5-Hatch, LHS, 7:05.83. 6-Payton Shoup, LHS, 7:16.43.
200 freestyle relay: 2-Ludington (Rohrer, Biggs, Filter, Wietrzykowski), 1:56.80. 3-Manistee (Bailey Gajewski, Mezeske, Schmutzler, Cotti), 2:00.41.
100 backstroke: 1-Mendians, MHS, 1:07.63. 2-Rasbach, LHS, 1:12.76. 6-Megan Vasquez, 1:24.88.
100 breaststroke: 3-Rohrer, LHS, 1:17.77. 5-Biggs, LHS, 1:21.82.
400 freestyle relay: 2-Manistee (Mendians, Schmutzler, Cotti, Reanna Sutter), 4:14.41. 3-Ludington (Wietrzykowski, Hatch, Rasbach, Rohrer), 4:18.74.
Ludington at Northview
GRAND RAPIDS — Ludington’s girls swimming and diving team started the 2020 season with a road loss at Grand Rapids Northview.
The Orioles swam against a team that saw four state qualifiers on Thursday. Anna Wietrzykowski was the runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle with RyAnn Rohrer finishing second in the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke. Kendall Biggs was third in the 100-yard butterfly.