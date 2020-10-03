CADILLAC — Ludington’s girls swimming and diving team scored a 133-47 victory against Cadillac Thursday evening.
Ludington coach Kelley Hatch said the team had nine personal records and five season-best times in the individual events. She was happy with RyAnn Rohrer’s 100- and 200-yard freestyle, Hannah Filter and Justice Duffield’s 100 butterfly, Jocelyn Austin’s 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, Emma Teske’s 50 freestyle, Kendall Biggs in the 500 freestyle and Anna Wietrzykowski in the 500 free.