SPRING LAKE — The Ludington girls swim team lost a non-conference meet to host Spring Lake, 109-75, but still recorded seven lifetime best and 15 season best times.
RyAnn Rohrer won both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events and Cora Mahler won the 100 butterfly. Winning the 400 freestyle relay was the team of Mahler, Meg Ruba, Reese Willis and Rohrer.
Other notable swims were Willis and Kylie Hatch in the 200 freestyle, Kylie Sailor, Hatch and Maggie Autrey in the 100 freestyle and Izzie Lundberg in the 500 freestyle.
"The girls have been working really hard, so it was nice to see how they did swimming tired. There were some close races," said Orioles coach Kelley Hatch.
The swim team is back in action at 6 p.m., Sept. 8, at Grand Rapids Northview.