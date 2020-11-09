MANISTEE — Ludington’s girls swimming and diving team ended a 13-year drought by winning the Coastal Conference championship, doing so by taking the 400-yard freestyle relay — the meet’s final event.
“Going into the last event of the meet, Ludington had a slight lead over Traverse City and needed to win the 400 freestyle relay in order to win the meet,” said Ludington coach Kelley Hatch. “The relay team of Paige Rasbach, Meg Ruba, Anna Wietrzykowski and RyAnn Rohrer not only earned first place, but also qualified for the MHSAA Division 3 state meet held in two weeks. The team ended up with a first place finish by only 16 points.”
Ludington won four events, including the relay. Rohrer won the 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard breaststroke while Wietrzykowski won the 500-yard freestyle. Rohrer’s time in the breaststroke qualified her for hte state meet.
But it was a runner-up finish that gave Ludington a big lift.
“At the conclusion of the 200 individual medley, there was a delay in sharing official results in order to determine second place due to a touch pad error in Paige Rasbach’s lane,” Hatch said. “After a lengthy deliberation among referees, it was determined that Paige, who was seeded fifth in the event, touched out the Traverse City swimmer next to her and earned a second place finish instead of third place.
“After that, the energy on the pool deck rose to a new level.”
Because Travese City won seven events, the depth of Ludington was needed to counter not only Traverse City but also Manistee, Hatch said. She was complimentary of Lauren Mendians, the 50-yard freestyle winner and runner-up in the butterfly, and Flaminia Coitti, who was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Overall, Ludington had 21 lifetime-best swims in the individual events and five-season best swims. Hatch praised the leadership of her five seniors — Hannah Filter, Payton Shoup, Kendall Biggs, Wietzykowski and Rasbach — as well as Rohrer, a junior captain.
“Other juniors and underclassmen also rose to the occasion and performed very well. Everyone made sacrifices on behalf of the team to ensure that we had as many team members as possible present and at 100 percent at the conference meet,” Hatch said. “The team worked together to stay focused and positive, while pushing each other through tough practice sets. It’s rewarding to see all the hard work and sacrifices pay off, as well as reach a goal that was originally thought of as unattainable.”
Hatch reflected on a season that was very much impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including swimming all of their meets without a single spectator.
“At the beginning of the season, we didn’t have a pool to swim in, and we didn’t know if we would have a season. Manistee’s coach, Corey VanFleet stepped up to help us out. We rode a bus to their pool every single day for the first third of our season,” Hatch said. “Fremont had to use an outdoor backyard pool to practice (with ropes tied to a fence), and both Cadillac and Traverse City, who were using YMCA pools, had to split their groups in half, so they only got half of the pool time they normally would get.
“Add quarantined athletes, school closures and other uncertainties leading right up to the day before the conference meet, and it set things up to be very stressful for all sports teams.”
At the same time, Hatch was thrilled at the things she was seeing out of her team as the season progressed.
The MHSAA is hosting its diving regional on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Hamilton. The state meet will be hosted Nov. 20 for diving and Nov. 21 for swimming in timed finals at Lake Orion High School.
Team results: Ludington 497, Traverse City 481, Manistee 400, Cadillac 208, Fremont 136
200-yard medley relay: 2-Manistee (Lauren Mezeske, Lauren Mendians, Flaminia Coitti, Lillie Schmutzler), 2:02.03. 3-Ludington (Paige Rasbach, Kendall Biggs, Hannah Filter, Anna Reister), 2:07.67.
200 freestyle: 2-Coitti, MHS, 2:04.32. 3-Anna Wietrzykowski, LHS, 2:09.10. 5-Meg Ruba, LHS, 2:19.08. 6-Reanna Sutter, MHS, 2:20.28. 7-Grace Higley, LHS, 2:23.46.
200 individual medley: 2-Rasbach, LHS, 2:37.34. 4-Erika Hatch, LHS, 2:39.98. 5-Filter, LHS, 2:46.56. 6-Maygen Vasquez, MHS, 2:52.20.8-Jocelyn Austin, LHS, 3:10.18.
50 freestyle: 1-Mendians, MHS, 24.69. 5-Mezeske, MHS, 27.20. 7-Reister, LHS, 27.92.
Diving: 3-Reister, LHS, 241.50. 4-Kendall Waligolski, MHS, 226.05.
100 butterfly: 2-Mendians, MHS, 1:00.75. 3-Kendall Biggs, LHS, 1:09.10. 5-Filter, LHS, 1:15.03. 7-Justice Duffield, LHS, 1:18.85.
100 frestyle: 1-RyAnn Rohrer, LHS, 55.53. 3-Mezeske, MHS, 1:00.47. 6-Ruba, LHS, 1:01.75. 8-Brooklyn Blair, MHS, 1:02.07.
500 freestyle: 1-Wietrzykowski, LHS, 5:53.63. 3-Sailor, LHS, 6:25.75. 4-Vasquez, MHS, 6:40.41. 6-Annika Arendt, MHS, 6:45.94. 7-Laura Eix, MHS, 6:50.51. 8-Payton Shoup, LHS, 6:50.60.
200 freestyle relay: 2-Ludington (Ruba, Reister, Wietrzykowski, Rohrer), 1:46.89. 3-Manistee (Blair, Sutter, Lillie Schmutzler, Mendians), 1:48.17.
100 backstroke: 2-Coitti, MHS, 1:00.42. 4-Rasbach, LHS, 1:11.34. 6-Duffield, LHS, 1:19.17. 7-Emma Teske, LHS, 1:19.94. 8-Bailey Gajewski, MHS, 1:22.42.
100 breaststroke: 1-Rohrer, LHS, 1:09.96. 3-Biggs, LHS, 1:19.36. 5-Schmutzler, MHS, 1:24.86. 6-Sailor, LHS, 1:27.12. 7-Solana Postma, MHS, 1:28.75. 8-Fox, MHS, 1:29.92.
400 freestyle relay: 1-Ludington (Rasbach, Ruba, Wietrzykowski, Rohrer), 3:55.24. 2-Manistee (Blair, Mezeske, Sutter, Coitti), 4:00.66.