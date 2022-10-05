BIG RAPIDS — Ludington's girls golf team finished second at the MHSAA Division 3 regional championship Wednesday afternoon, and with it, a berth in the state tournament Oct. 14 and 15 in East Lansing.

The Orioles returned to Ferris State University's Katke Golf Course Wednesday — just a handful of days after playing a two-day tournament.

Ludington shot a 357, one shot behind Spring Lake. Whitehall qualified with a 381. The Orioles won the West Michigan Conference last week with the Vikings the third-place team in the WMC.

"We gradually improved from the beginning of the season. Everybody has just stayed so calm and patient out on the course today. It's fun to watch," said Ludington coach Erica Bieniek.

"It's just so exciting. The fact that we were right there to go for the championship, most of the day, we were looking to win the regional and we had our state spot pretty secure," she said. "So, pretty excited to go for the title. To lose by one, it shows how hard the girls worked all season to get to where they wanted to go."

Ludington's Emma McKinley was the regional champion, shooting a 76. Her score was five shots better than the regional runner-up, Nadia Zerlaut of Grant.

"It feels really good. Starting off at 3-over, and I was like, 'Oh boy.' Coming off of shooting in the 80s this past weekend to shooting in the 70s makes this feel that much better," McKinley said. "I definitely felt a lot of pressure today, but I think after the first couple of holes, I calmed down a lot."

The Orioles' Sophia Sarto also was a medalist as she finished in a two-way tie for fifth with Spring Lake's Zoe Dull. Each shot an 88.

"They led by example. They were solid out there today," Bieniek said of McKinley and Sarto. "Hit lots of good shots. Stayed in the moment."

Julia Reed scored a 96 and Reya Dila shot a 97 to round out Ludington's team score. Sam Hanson scored a 105.

"Reya had a great day. She had one unfortunate hole out there, but otherwise, she had a great day," Bieiniek said. "Any of those three girls can fill in our third and fourth score. And they've just improved all season long to get to the spot where we've needed them to be."

Ludington advanced to the state tournament hosted by Michigan State University at Forest Akers West in East Lansing, giving the Orioles nearly two more weeks of practice to prepare.

McKinley qualified as an individual the last two seasons. Now the junior is being joined by her teammates.

"Now going as a team, it's going to be so much better. We worked so hard this year, and that's been a goal for us," she said. "To be able to make it as a team, placing second at regionals and losing by only one stroke, just feels so good."