BIG RAPIDS — Ludington's girls golf team finished second at the MHSAA Division 3 regional championship Wednesday afternoon, and with it, a berth in the state tournament Oct. 14 and 15 in East Lansing.
The Orioles returned to Ferris State University's Katke Golf Course Wednesday — just a handful of days after playing a two-day tournament.
Ludington shot a 357, one shot behind Spring Lake. Whitehall qualified with a 381.
Ludington's Emma McKinley was the regional champion, shooting a 76. Her score was five shots better than the regional runner-up, Nadia Zerlaut of Grant. The Orioles' Sophia Sarto also was a medalist as she finished in a two-way tie for fifth with Spring Lake's Zoe Dull. Each shot an 88.
Julia Reed scored a 96 and Reya Dila shot a 97 to round out Ludington's team score. Sam Hanson scored a 105.