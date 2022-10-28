REMUS — Ludington's girls cross country team left no doubt as the Orioles qualified for the MHSAA state cross country meet after a runner-up finish Friday afternoon at the Division 2 regional hosted by Remus Chippewa Hills.

Last year, the Orioles were edged out of making the state meet by finishing four. Ludington, this year, was second behind Petoskey, and only five points back. What's more is that Ludington had three girls in the top 15 for all-region and all seven girls were in the top 26.

The Orioles paced by Summer Brower, who was seventh. Also finishing in the top 15 for all-region were Christina Theis at 11th and Nadia Grierson at 12th.

The girls race winner was Sparta senior Emma Janesek with a time of 18:48.92.

Ludington's Jose Flores finished 15th overall, and his finish puts him on the way to the state meet, too. The race winner was Cadillac junior Nolan Nixon, who raced to a 19:09.45, better than 10 seconds over Sparta junior Gregory Janesek.

Flores and the Ludington girls team will race next Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn at the MHSAA state finals.

Boys team results: Sparta 76, Fremont 78, Petoskey 79, Whitehall 98, Big Rapids 118, Cadillac 131, Ludington 158, Howard City Tri-County 174, Kingsley 230, Gaylord 290, Newaygo 342, Cheboygan 361

Ludington boys: 15-Jose Flores, 17:06.45. 20-Trey Keson, 17:22.48. 34-David Reister, 18:10.57. 39-Nevin Slater, 18:27.20. 60-Jack Jubar, 19:29.42. 64-Isaiah Boerema, 19:50.79. 68-Curtis Fuller, 20:19.73.

Girls team results: Petoskey 69, Ludington 74, Cadillac 85, Gaylord 95, Sparta 115, Whitehall 135, Fremont 205, Kingsley 217, Newaygo 222, Big Rapids 254, Howard City Tri-County 273, Oakridge 315.

Ludington girls: 7-Summer Brower, 19:29.24. 11-Christina Theis, 19:53.63. 12-Nadia Grierson, 19:57.65. 20-Autum Brower, 21:04.77. 24-Olivia Andersen, 21:30.48. 26-Mackenzie Keillor, 21:38.62.