FREMONT — Ludington’s varsity girls tennis team blanked Fremont in a dual match Wednesday afternoon, 8-0.
“The ladies enjoyed some nice weather and sun to play in and took advantage of the sun and their match in some nice consistent hitting,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown.
Picking up victories were McKenzie Sarto at No. 1 singles, Hannah Glanville at No. 2 singles, Kelly McPike at No. 3 singles and Annika Taranko at No. 4 singles.
“Annika was able to keep the ball in play and keep her opponent back to the baseline,” Brown said.
Getting victories in doubles play were Lillian Kolb and Emma McKinley in the first flight, Hannah Filter and Rachel Sarto in the second flight, Morgan Sanocki and Grace Higley in the third flight and Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto in the fourth flight.
Brown was thrilled with the play of Kolb and McKinley.
“Their strong hits with some great lobs help them in their win,” he said.