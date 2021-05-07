LUDINGTON — Ludington’s girls tennis team defeated Manistee, 7-1, Tuesday at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington.
“The girls had to deal with (tough) weather conditions again for the match as the wind was a tricky one in our matches,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown.
The Orioles swept doubles play with victories earned by Lillian Kolb and Emma McKinley at No. 1 doubles, Rachel Sarto and Hannah Filter at No. 2 doubles, Morgan Sanocki and Grace Higley at No. 3 doubles and Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto at No. 4 doubles.
“Gracie Higley and Morgan Sanocki… got back (on) the winning track with a nice win,” Brown said.
Earning wins in singles play were Hannah Glanville at No. 2 singles, Kelly McPike at No. 3 singles and Annika Taranko at No. 4 singles.