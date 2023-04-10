CADILLAC — The Ludington girls tennis team traveled to Cadillac to take on Cadillac and Mount Pleasant, losing to Cadillac, 5-3, and claiming victory over Mount Pleasant, 6-2.
“Today we saw good play from Hannah Glanville (at) No. 1 singles, who went 2-0 as well as our No. 3 singles Jennah Skiba and No. 4 singles Claire Shoup who went 2-0 for the day,” said Orioles coach Larry Brown.
In the Cadillac match-up, Ludington claimed three of the four flights in singles, but were unable to win any of the doubles flights.
“In doubles, our No. 1 team of Sophia Sarto and Grace Higley, as well as No. 2 team of Sarah Gibson and Emillee Phillips played some good tennis today,” said Brown. “Both teams went 1-1 today in this double dual competition.”
The Orioles play next on Wednesday at 4 p.m., hosting Manistee at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington.
Cadillac 5, Ludington 3
Singles
No. 1: Hannah Glanville, LHS, def. Haylee Groen, CHS, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 2: Jaylyn Hamilton, CHS, def. Mia Pung, LHS, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
No. 3: Jennah Skiba, LHS, def. Ellery Schaefer, CHS, 4-6, 6-0, 10-4
No. 4: Claire Shoup, LHS, defeated Sara Outman, CHS, 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1: Grace Higley/Sophia Sarto, LHS, def. Madalie Dickerson/Brooke Ellens, CHS, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 2: Karsyn Kastl/Aly Baker, CHS, def. Sarah Gibson/Emilie Phillips, LHS, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3: Adri Beydoun/Averee Hunter, CHS, def. Annika Taranko/Avery Reed, LHS, 6-3, 6-4.
No. 4: Donna Huynh/Katie Graham, CHS, def. Katie Shank/Makenna Malkowski, LHS, 6-1, 6-1.
Ludington 6, Mount Pleasant 2
Singles
No. 1: Glanville, LHS, def. Jaydin Ruhle, MP, 6-1, 6-1
No. 2: Clara Bounnell, MP, def. Pung, 7-6 (1), 6-2
No. 3: Skiba def. Jillian Matyorauta, MP, 6-2, 6-1
No. 4: Shoup def. Allison Lindstrom, MP , 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Sarto/Higley def. Lily Burkhart/Isabel Goodrich, MP, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2: Phillips/Gibson def. Lauren Hart/Paige Silan, MP, 6-3, 7-5
No. 3: Taranko/Hockenberger def. Amy Jensen/Savannah Scott, 6-2. 6-4.
No. 4: Addison Koch/Willow Gott, MP, def. Shank/Malkowski, 6-4, 7-6(3).