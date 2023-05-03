WHITEHALL — Ludington’s girls tennis team earned a 7-1 victory in West Michigan Conference play Wednesday in Whitehall.
“Highlighting the day was our (No. 2 doubles) team of Emileee Phillips and Sarah Gibson with a great effort to win a tough match,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “In singles it has to be all flights of Hannah Glanville, Mia Pung, Jenna Skiba and Claire Shoup.
“Our singles of Hannah (13-2), Jennah (15-1) and Claire (15-1) lead the way to a nice win for the team,” he said.
Ludington improved to 7-2-2, and it will play Saturday at Spring Lake with Zeeland West.
Ludington 7, Whitehall 1
Singles
No. 1: Hannah Glanville, LHS, def. Elizabeth Bentz, WHS, 6-1, 6-1
No. 2: Mia Pung, LHS, def. Mackenzie Hall, WHS, 6-2, 6-4
No. 3: Jennah Skiba, LHS, def. Grace McDowell, WHS, 6-1, 6-2
No. 4: Claire Shoup, LHS, def. Addy Broton, WHS, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1: Autumn Ferris/Brianna Bentz, WHS def. Grace Higley/Sophia Sarto, LHS, 6-4, 6-1
No. 2: Emilie Phillips/Sarah Gibson, LHS, def. Addy Bernhardt/Alivia DeWildt, WHS, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5
No. 3: Annika Taranko/Gabby Hockenberger, LHS, def. Brookelyn Golightly/Rayonna Knutson, WHS, 6-2, 6-2
No. 4: Katie Shank/Makennah Malkowski, LHS, def. Izabella Gould/Emily VanDam, WHS, 6-4, 6-0