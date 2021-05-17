Ludington’s girls tennis team suffered a 5-3 setback to Cadillac in a non-conference dual Monday afternoon at Schoenherr Tennis Center.
“The girls worked hard in a very close competitive match as they tuned up their skills getting ready for their regional,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “In their last match early in the year, Ludington nipped Cadillac in a close match and this time it was Cadillac nipping Ludington.”
Kelly McPike was the sole singles winner for Ludington at No. 3 singles.
“Kelly continues to improve in her skills and her match strategy,” Brown said.
Ludington got doubles victories at No. 1 with Emma McKinley and Lillian Kolb getting the win and at No. 4 with Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto scoring a win. Brown praised the play of McKinley and Kolb.
“The girls played a good doubles team and came away winners in a three set win,” he said.