Ludington’s girls team suffered a 6-2 setback against North Muskegon in a Coastal Conference dual Tuesday afternoon at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington.
“The girls… played a very good team tonight,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “North Muskegon was a quality team. We always look forward to those teams and the challenge they bring to us on the court. The girls played some good tennis.”
The Orioles picked up a victory in each the singles flights and the doubles flights. In singles play, Hannah Glanville earned a victory at No. 2 singles. At No. 2 doubles, the team of Hannah Filter and Rachel Sarto earned a victory.
I was very impressed with our 2 doubles team who highlighted the evening with a score of 6-3 and 6-2 and a nice win
“Rachel Sarto and Hannah Filter played (an) excellent match and showed that senior experience helps in winning matches,” Brown said.