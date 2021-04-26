Ludington’s girls tennis team lost a dual match to Reeths-Puffer, 5-3, Monday at Schoenherr Tennis Center.
“The girls played a tough match today in the cold and windy weather,” said Ludignton coach Larry Brown. “I wish we had a little bit better weather but the girls competed well… The ladies came close in a couple of our flight loses but just could not separate enough to get the win”
Ludington scored tough victories at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Emma McKinley and Lillian Kolb were at No. 1 doubles, and the No. 2 doubles team was Rachel Sarto and Hannah Filter.
“Our (No.) 1 and 2 doubles had really good play as both of them showed some really good play,” Brown said. “Emma McKinley and Lillian Kolb fought through the windy conditions and moved their opponent in order to give them better shot selection for the win.
“Rachel Saro and Hannah Filter used their experience to fight back from being down in the match and won a tough fought tiebreaker in the second set and the third set to seal the win.”
Also scoring a victory was Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto at No. 4 doubles.