TRAVERSE CITY — Ludington’s girls tennis team split its duals at Traverse City West Saturday.
The Orioles fell to host West, 6-2, but defeated Harbor Springs, 6-2.
“Overall, the ladies played some great tennis for not being on the court in competition since 2019,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “The girls showed some really good play and was aggressive the whole time. I was real proud of how they fought throughout the day.”
Hannah Glanville went 2-0 for the day at No. 2 singles.
Going 1-1 were Mckenzie Sarto at No. 1 singles and Kelly McPike at No. 3 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Lillian Kolb and Emma McKinley, the No. 2 team of Rachel Sarto and Gabby Gonzales, the No. 3 team of Gracie Higley and Morgan Sanocki and the No. 4 tandem of Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto all went 1-1.
“Rachel and Gabby lost a tough three-set match with West,” Brown said.