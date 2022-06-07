The Ludington girls tennis team earned honors for work on the court and in the classroom this spring.
The Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association gave the team an academic award. Graduating seniors that earned academic honors from the coaches who had a 3.75 grade point average or higher were Mackenzie Sarto, Morgan Sanocki and Lillian Kolb.
Ten players were named to the all-Lakes 8 Activities Conference first team. Those players were Emma McKenzie, Hannah Glanville, Kelly McPike, Mackenzie Sarto, Grace Higley, Emilee Phillips, Sarah Gibson, Sophia Sarto, Meg Ruba and Sanocki.