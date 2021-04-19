Ludington’s girls tennis team scored an 8-0 shutout victory against Western Michigan Christian Monday afternoon at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington.
“Even though it was a cold afternoon of tennis, the girls continue to work hard and improve,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “Our No. 2 and 3 doubles teams won, 6-0 and 6-0. In singles (play), Mackenzie Sarto at (No.) 1 singles played a tough match and came away a winner at 7-5 and 7-6 (3).”
Also getting victories in singles play beyond Sarto were Hannah Glanville at No. 2 singles, Kelly McPike at No. 3 singles and Annika Taranko at No. 4 singles.
The No. 2 doubles tandem was Rachel Sarto and Shara Varenhorst, and the No. 3 doubles team was Morgan Sanocki and Gracie Higley. At No. 1 doubles, Emma McKinley and Lilly Kolb were paired together. The No. 4 doubles team was Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto.