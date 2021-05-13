Ludington’s girls tennis team tied, 4-4, in a dual from Grant Thursday afternoon at Schoenherr Tennis Center.
“The girls played some really good tennis and fought throughout the matches,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “We had some chances and we took advantage of those opportunities. Our girls moved very well on the court and showed a huge improvement.”
The two schools split the flights in both singles and doubles play. Ludington earned wins at No. 3 singles with Kelly McPike and at No. 4 singles with Annika Taranko.
“Annika… gave a nice performance in a nice win,” Brown said.
Ludington’s No. 1 doubles combo of Lillian Kolb and Emma McKinley earned a victory as did the No. 3 doubles team of Grace Higley and Morgan Sanocki. Brown said it was Higley and Sanocki that forced the tie between the two schools.