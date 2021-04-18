Ludington’s girls tennis team won its own tournament Saturday as the orioles had six flight champions and a runner-up.
The Orioles (2-1) swept the doubles competition, and they also saw flight titles at No. 2 and No. 3 singles. The runner-up finish was at No. 1 singles.
“(It was) a cold but great day of sun (Saturday) for our home tournament,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “We had a good day playing as all the kids continue to improve and get better.
“I really appreciated how our girls came to play (Saturday). They worked through every point, and they never gave up throughout the day when they were down.”
Ludington scored 20 points as a team followed by Big Rapids with 16, Fremont with nine and Alma with five.
The No. 1 doubles team of Lillian Kolb and Emma McKinley won as did the No. 2 doubles team of Rachel Sarto and Shara Varenhorst. The No. 3 doubles team of Gracie Higley and Morgan Sanocki were titlists, and the No. 4 doubles team of Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto earned a flight title.
At No. 2 singles, Hannah Glanville was her flight’s champion, and Kelly McPike was the flight champion at No. 3 singles. Mackenzie Sarto finished as the flight runner-up at No. 1 singles. At No. 4 singles, Gabby Gonzales finished fourth.
“Perhaps the highlight of the day was our (No.) 4 doubles team when, during the second set, they were down 5-2 and came back to win the match in a tiebreaker of the set at the end with a 7-6 win and a tiebreaker score of 7-5,” Brown said.