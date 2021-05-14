Ludington’s girls tennis team won championships in six of the eight flight championships Friday as the Orioles won the Lakes 8 Activities Conference championship at Schoenherr Tennis Center.
“Our doubles and singles played some good tennis, and it was good to see them gain confidence and win and work their way through tough matches and sets,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown.
Ludington scored 14 team points to win the league championship. Big Rapids was second with 10 points followed by Western Michigan Christian (8 points) and Muskegon Catholic and Manistee (7 points each).
“In singles, Kelly McPike played some good tennis and showed her skills at the net,” he said. “In doubles, Emma McKinley and Lillian Kolb found ways to win and stayed with their game plan.”
McPike was the flight champion at No. 3 singles. Hannah Glanville won the flight championship at No. 2 singles. The No. 4 singles league title was won by Annika Taranko.
McKinley and Kolb won the league championship at No. 1 doubles. At No. 3 doubles, Gracie Higley and Morgan Sanocki was the champion. Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto won at No. 4 doubles. The No. 2 doubles team of Hannah Filter and Rachel Sarto were the league runner-up.