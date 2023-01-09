HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington's girls bowling team earned a 27-3 victory against Orchard View Monday afternoon at Stix while the boys team fell to Orchard View, 28-2.
"For the girls, this was the best they have bowled all season," said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. "They had good scores, and it shows in their team totals of 578 and 633."
Elicia Byrd led the Orioles with 145 followed by Rylee Hardenburg with a 134, Sophia Rupp with a 118, Maddie Enbody with a 96 and a split game of 85 from Grace Ashley and Julia Gilchrist.
Byrd led Ludington in the second game with a 175 followed by Karly Gokey with a 132, Hardenburgh with a 124, Gilchrist with a 113 and a split game from Ashley and Enbody with an 89.
"Orchard View for the boys is a really good team, so regardless of what the points say, my boys bowled very well," Bates said. "They were consistent in their scores, and it showed in their team totals of a 692 and a 668. Their first Baker was a little bumpy at a 113, but they came back with a 146."
Dominic Reamer led the Orioles in the first game with a 177. He was followed by Cameron Fetters with a 160, Damion Ott with a 150 and a 98 each from Jaden Schultz and Jaden Schultz.
In the second game, Ott had a 153 to lead the Orioles followed by Fetters with a 145, Reamer with a 135, Amari George with a 127 and Schultz with a 108.