FREMONT — Ludington girls cross country team began its new adventure in the West Michigan Conference’s Lakes Division by winning the initial jamboree Tuesday afternoon at Branstrom Park in Fremont.

The Orioles’ girls edged Whitehall by nine points. Manistee was fourth.

Fremont and Whitehall were knotted atop the boys standings with the tiebreaker going the Packers’ way. Ludington was third and Manistee was fourth.

“Ludington had a good run at their first jamboree in the WMC,” said Ludington coach Jim Keillor. “Fremont is a tough course — hills and more hills.

“We haven’t had many races with these teams. The season is just getting started so there are not many stats to look at. I figured Whitehall would be the top team for the boys and you can never count out Fremont. I thought our guys ran strong. Jose (Flores) and Trey (Keson) up front , then David (Reisterer) is a strong top three,” Keillor said. “We need to close the gap from three to five. Isaiah (Boerema) and Jack (Jubar) ran really strong today.”

Keillor was very impressed with the girls team.

“I was pretty sure the girls had a shot at winning,” Keillor said. “Summer (Brower), Nadia (Grierson) and Christina (Theis) have been working well up front every meet. Olivia (Andersen) and Annie (Kline) finished out our five.

“Some good efforts through the whole team. It was a tough day. Glad it turned out well for us.”

Manistee’s boys team was paced by Jack O’Donnell, who finished fifth. Cecilia Postma led the Chippewas’ girls team as she finished third.

Boys team results: Fremont 45, Whitehall 45, Ludington 68, Manistee 104, Montague 108

Ludington boys: 6-Jose Flores, 19:23.53. 7-Trey Keson, 19:28.04. 14-David Reisterer, 20:38.93. 22-Isaiah Boeremag, 22:07.14. 24-Jack Jubar, 22:22.52. 28-Curtis Fuller, 23:53.63. 40-Kai Dila, 26:48.20. 44-Owen Forrester, 28:23.54. 45-Aleksander deMorrow, 28:23.76. 46-Brian Lawson, 28:35.24. 47-Owen Shaw, 28:44.03. 48-Noah Dillehay, 28:44.51. 57-Dylan Sniegowski, 33:50.48.

Manistee boys: 5-Jack O’Donnell, 19:23.03. 21-Drew Mendians, 21:55.94. 25-Ethan Edmondson, 23:44.27. 30-Elliot Hoeflinger 24:10.49. 34-Ajae Gouker, 25:34.16. 36-Austin Benitez, 25:58.37. 37-Tug Thuemmel, 26:04.67. 42-Benjamin Ceplina, 27:52.37. 49-Vincent Wang, 29:34.98. 51-Chrisitan Schramski, 30:58.88. 56-Kaden Worch, 32:53.00.

Girls team results: Ludington 35, Whitehall 44, Fremont 97, Manistee 97, Oakridge 126, Montague 146, Orchard View 192.

Ludington girls: 2-Summer Brower, 22:26.69. 4-Nadia Grierson, 22:50.69. 7-Christina Theis, 23:22.20. 10-Olivia Andersen, 24:27.98. 12-Annie Kline, 24:58.16. 13-Autumn Brower, 25:01.73. 15-Mackenzie Keillor, 25:17.75. 17-Anna Burton, 25:55.73. 32-Sophia Grierson, 29:00.41. 34-Rebecca Weinert, 29:26.51. 38-Grace Shamel, 29:47.58. 40-Catherine Karboske, 30:05.85. 45-Ayla King, 31:28.07. 46-Katie Rangel, 31:30.20. 53-Rebecca Szoboszlay, 36:03.26. 54-Halle Korendyke, 36:04.46. 56-Genevieve Lux, 37:12.87.

Manistee girls: 3-Cecilia Postma, 22:41.84. 20-Georgia Haag, 26:37.32. 24-Claire Scott, 27:20.33. 25-Kate Somsel, 27:34.02. 29-Audrey Huizinga, 27:46.75. 35-Abbie Robinson, 29:32.08. 37-Magdalena Herberger, 29:33.16. 48-Clear Wang, 32:10.82. 55-Bianca Racito, 36:46.79.