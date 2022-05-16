MUSKEGON — Ludington’s varsity golf team finished in 18th place at the 20-team Mona Shores Invitational Monday afternoon at Muskegon Country Club.
The host Sailors won the tournament with a score of 305 followed by Grand Rapids Christian with a 318. Grand Rapids Catholic and Byron Center tied for third with a 321.
Ludington shot a 405 as a team.
Mona Shores’ Nicholas Taylor, a junior, won the 18-hole tournament with a 1-under 71 as the medalist.
Ludington was led by Ben Zwick with an 88, tied for 45th. Trey Forfinski and Reece Ward each shot a 103. Luke Hackert scored a 111 to round out the Orioles’ score. Ed Gamble shot a 121.