HAMLIN TWP. — Ludington's boys golf team finished eighth at its own 20-team invitational Friday at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
The Orioles' Ben Zwick was tied for fourth with a 77. Justin Plamondon shot a 92 followed by Eddie Gamble with a 95. Ian Van Houten and Kyle Heimerdinger each shot a 102, with one of their scores counting toward the team's score. Ludington's team score was 366.
Spring Lake won with a score of 307.
"I'm seeing improvements from all of our guys," said Ludington coach Sebastian Alvarado. "We were able to adjust and work on some things (last) Thursday that helped with our scoring. This group is really just getting going, and I am excited to see where things go from here."