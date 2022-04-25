SHELBY — Ludington’s boys golf team took fifth at the Shelby Invitational Monday at Oceana Golf Club in Shelby, finishing with a score of 383.
“I’m seeing improvement from this group everyday,” said Ludington coach Sebastian Alvarado. “We’re going to regroup (Tuesday) and get ready for our conference jamboree at Manistee National on Wednesday. It’s going to be brutally cold up there, but we will be ready to take on National.
“It is a completely different style course, and I’m excited to see what this group can do.”
Ben Zwick led the Orioles with an 83 followed by Justin Plamondon with a 92. Eddie Gamble scored a 101 and Trey Forfinski shot a 107. Kyle Heimerdinger and Ian Van Houten played but did not factor into the team scoring.
North Muskegon won the 11-team invitational with a 358, edging Reeths-Puffer by one shot and Manistee by three shots.
Ludington was fifth. Pentwater finished sixth (388), Manistee Catholic was seventh (401), Hart was 10th (446) and Mason County Central was 11th (457).
Mason County Central was led by Jayden Perrone, who was 41st with a 109. Bryce Thurow (115), Ryan Budzynski (116) and Kolden Myer (117) finished the Spartans’ team score.
“For four of ours, everybody but Kolden and Ryan, the first time they played in an 18-hole match,” said Central coach Tim Genson. “For Jayden to be our low person with a 109, that was good. He was hoping to be 120 or better.
“We’re getting a little more consistent and getting a little better,” he said. “We’re not having as many blow-up holes. We’re lessening those.”
Manistee was led by Jacob Scharp with a 84, taking runner-up honors. Braydon Sorenson was in a three-way tie for third with an 85. Brady Johnson (95) and Jordan Bladzik (97) rounded out the Chippewas’ scoring.
Pentwater was led by Andrew Kolenda was in a two-way tie for sixth with an 88. Alivia Kolenda (93), Hunter Cornelisse (103) and Nathan Macher (104) finished up the Falcons’ team score.
Hart was paced by Jake VanderWilk who finished in a two-way tie for eighth with an 89. Kohen Porter (103), Benjamin Lipps (107) and Brody Clark (147) factored into the Pirates’ team score.
Brendan McComb was in a tie for 11th with a 90 to lead Manistee Catholic. Alex Shriver (93), Mallory Meikle (103) and Matthew Gunia (115) rounded out the Sabers’ scores.